5 suspects wanted for home invasion involving 2 teenagers in Delaware

LAUREL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are searching for five suspects after a home invasion in Sussex County on Saturday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 6900 block of Sharptown Road in Laurel, Delaware.

Troopers say five male suspects broke into the home, which was occupied by two teenagers at the time.

The suspects then ransacked the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of property, according to state police.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Authorities described the suspects as being masked and armed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 302-752-3856.