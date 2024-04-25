Rattled Haddonfield residents form safety group after recent break-ins

"At that point, we realized this was a bigger deal when they actually smashed a front door in," said resident Marc Rubino.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A citizen-organized group is mobilizing in the wake of residential break-ins in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

The group called "Haddonfield Safe" held a meeting Wednesday night.

Organizers say about 100 people showed up, concerned about the crimes happening in their town.

In some cases, suspects are breaking into homes and stealing money and cars.

Home surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a group breaking into a Haddonfield home, banging loudly until the door opens and they go inside.

Police say this is one of two break-ins that happened while residents were home, which ended with stolen vehicles on April 3.

Those incidents grabbed some attention.

"At that point, we realized this was a bigger deal when they actually smashed a front door in," said resident Marc Rubino.

In light of recent crimes, Rubino and others have formed Haddonfield Safe with several goals: the transparency of information, a larger police presence, a town watch, and mostly an admission that there is a problem here, said Rubino.

More video shows a group making off with a Range Rover after breaking into a Haddonfield home on Thanksgiving morning.

IMAGE: Video captures the suspects wanted for stealing a Range Rover in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Nov. 23, 2023.

"We jumped out of bed and found someone at the bottom of our stairs. We immediately called police, who showed up within record time," said homeowner Marcus DeAngelis, who attended Wednesday night's meeting. "They entered the home - our safe place - and took off with her brand new Range Rover."

DeAngelis says months later he and his wife are still rattled, walking on eggshells.

According to data provided by the borough, Haddonfield has had four residential burglaries so far this year, 50 incidents in 2020, 37 in 2021, 34 in 2022, and 27 last year.

Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler says the recent vehicle thefts are being investigated by a multi-agency task force as part of a larger vehicle theft ring.

He also says his officers have made changes in light of recent crimes.

"It's very scary. It's very disconcerting. We've altered our patrol techniques. We've deployed manpower in a different way, we're utilizing technology," said Cutler.

He said he didn't attend Wednesday night's meeting because he wanted people to feel comfortable speaking about their concerns. He says he is willing to meet with organizers in the future.

Haddonfield Safe organizers say they'll continue their plans to form a town watch and plan on attending the borough commissioner's meeting next month.