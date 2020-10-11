2 shot while driving in car in West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple was driving when they were struck by gunfire, with the male driver being hit nearly 40 times, Philadelphia police said.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on the 6500 block of North 20th Street in the city's West Oak Lane section.

Police said someone opened fire on the car the couple was in, striking the female passenger in the chest and neck and the male driver 36 times in the back.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center. Officials said the woman is in critical condition and the man is in serious condition.

So far there have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
