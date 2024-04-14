Suspect images released after man, woman fatally shot in Philadelphia

Investigators say the victims were found in the front seats of a parked Kia Sportage, with the engine still running.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who shot and killed a man and woman back in February.

It happened on February 13 on the 3600 block of North 17th Street near Erie Avenue in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Investigators say the victims were found in the front seats of a parked Kia Sportage, with the engine still running. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers later identified the victims as 32-year-old Denver Newton and 53-year-old Lamont Wright.

Philadelphia police released images of the two male suspects on Sunday.

Surveillance video of the area shows the suspects approaching the victims' vehicle and firing multiple shots at the victims.

Investigators say after the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

Back in February, authorities told Action News that it appeared the victims were targeted.

On Sunday, Action News spoke with Newton's family, who described this incident as a gruesome and senseless act.

They say Newton went out to run errands the day she died and never returned home.

Instead, they received a call from the police that would change their lives.

"When they told me that she was gone, it was literally the worst day of my life," said Valerie Saunders, Newton's mother. "This is something that I can't get over."

"It's a living nightmare that you don't wake up from. I miss her presence. I miss her being able to be with her family, friends, and her child," added Newton's sister, Shannon Newton.

The family described Newton as being lively and energetic.

"Denver was always a high-energy person. She was always the life of the party," Saunders said.

"Her smile could light up the room," said Shannon.

Newton's death hit that much harder as the family was already grieving another loss.

"It's just been a lot for me and my family, being as though we lost our father three months prior to her passing and for this to happen now," said Shannon.

Newton left behind a 9-year-old son, who told Action News he wishes his mom was still here.

Denver Newton, 32, and her son Dallas Newton, 9.

"Mom, I love you," said Dallas Newton, the victim's son. "I wish you weren't gone so soon. I just really miss you a lot."

As the family continues to grieve, Newton's mother has turned her pain into purpose by becoming an activist.

"Denver, you have forced me to come out of my shell and I'm fighting for you. I'm fighting to get the justice you deserve," said Saunders.

"We want to make sure that whoever is behind it definitely gets caught, and we never want another family to have to endure something like this," said Shannon.

The family decided to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Newton's life and legacy.

It will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on 17th and Venango streets.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.