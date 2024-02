Man, woman found fatally shot inside car in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot multiple times inside a car in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of North 17th Street, near Erie Avenue.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker