2 suspects wanted in attempted robberies in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two suspects are on the loose in connection with two attempted robberies in Center City.The first incident happened on June 2 around 11:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South 17th Street.Police said the suspects pulled out a gun and held it to a cab driver's head while demanding money.The driver was able to push the gun away and the suspects fled."I think this area you know a lot of professionals walking around, you wouldn't think that that would happen here," said Corey Woloschin from Fairmount.Moments later, investigators say the two men stole an iPhone from a 22-year-old woman at Rittenhouse Square Park at gunpoint."That's good to know because I'm also in that same age range," said Alexia Correa, from North Philadelphia.If you recognize the suspects, please call the police.Many people Action News spoke with in Rittenhouse Square Park said they are on edge after learning about this."You think you pay for extra security, and you have doormen all around, and I'm a friend of the square so you give a donation every year to hire security," said Rina Kaplan, who lives in Rittenhouse.