Police search for shooter who injured 2 teens in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South 20th Street in Point Breeze.
Police said an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 17-year-old girl was shot once in the leg. She is hospitalized and listed as stable.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
