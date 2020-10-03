2 Temple University students fall from rooftop in North Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers believed to be Temple University students are hospitalized in critical condition after falling from a four-story rooftop in North Philadelphia, police said.

Temple University and Philadelphia police departments were called to an off-campus apartment on the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, several Temple students were attending a party and gathered on the rooftop.

Police said two 19-year-old women fell from the roof and onto the sidewalk of a back alley.

Both suffered serious head injuries. One was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, the other was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Temple Police is handling the investigation and is being assisted by the Philadelphia Police.
