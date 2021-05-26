2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers have been killed following two separate shootings less than an hour apart on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Poplar Street in the city's Mantua section.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Thirty minutes later, police say a 15-year-old boy was shot five times on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Both victims have not been identified.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

