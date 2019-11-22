2 teens stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were injured, one critically, on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia, police said.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday between the Logan Station and the Olney Transportation Center.

Both victims are 17-year-old boys.

Police said the two teens got off at the Olney Transportation Center and walked to Einstein Medical Center.

One boy was stabbed in the left side of the abdomen and is in stable condition.

Police did not say where the 17-year-old boy who is in critical condition was stabbed.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)olney (philadelphia)septateenagersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after stabbing at Rittenhouse Square
Woman fights charges after stepkids see her topless at home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rowan student accused of recording female students on campus
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Fmr. Phillies managers sleep out to help homeless teens
Show More
Are you getting what's advertised in CBD products?
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
Father of bride surprises couple with epic flash mob at wedding
AccuWeather: Midday rain, chilly evening, more rain Saturday night
Pennsylvania moves to raise smoking age to 21
More TOP STORIES News