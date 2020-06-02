Two women injured after jumping from second story to escape fire in North Philadelphia home, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said two women were injured while jumping from a second-floor window to escape a house fire in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.The fire broke out around midnight on the 3000 block of North 26th Street.A neighbor told Action News he saw the flames and ran over to try to help the two women."The flames. There were too many flames," he said. "That's when I told her to jump."The women were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.