2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young women have been shot in the city's Bustleton section during a house party Saturday night.

Police say they were on the 9100 block of Verree Road when someone opened fire around 8:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is in critical condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the knee and is in stable condition.

Both the victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiawoman shotphilly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
How to help El Paso shooting victims
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in New Jersey
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Worker injured in construction accident in South Philadelphia
Show More
AccuWeather: Pop Up Thunderstorms
Fire crews battle garage fire in Hunting Park
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Oh No! Could the Phillie Phanatic become a free agent?
Local production company lands docu-series on Netflix
More TOP STORIES News