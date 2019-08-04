2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young women have been shot in the city's Bustleton section during a house party Saturday night.Police say they were on the 9100 block of Verree Road when someone opened fire around 8:30 p.m.A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is in critical condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the knee and is in stable condition.Both the victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.Police have not made any arrests.