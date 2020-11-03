2020 Election: Arizona presidential results

Arizona Presidential Race

Senate: Martha McSally vs. Mark Kelly

AZ Legal Weed Vote

House 6th District: David Schweikert vs. Hiral Tipirneni

Arizona has a long political history of going Republican. It's the home state of Barry Goldwater, a five-term, conservative senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1964.Trump won Arizona in 2016, but it is no longer an ironclad GOP stalwart.A fast-growing Latino population - politically activated during the past decade by anti-immigrant legislation - plus explosive growth among suburbanites skeptical of Trump has energized Democrats.As Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Wednesday his campaign released what it called the American Dream Plan for Hispanic Americans. Speaking in Glendale, Trump said his plan would bring more than 2 million new jobs to Hispanic communities and create over a half-million new Hispanic-owned small businesses.Behind in national polls, the president is putting up a fight for Latino voters in key swing states with Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Polls show Biden with a commanding overall lead with Hispanic voters, a diverse voting bloc that defies neat political categories. Still, about three in 10 registered Latino voters nationwide back Trump, roughly consistent with how Latinos voted in 2018 congressional elections, according to AP VoteCast, and in 2016, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of voters. And of those, Latino men - like men of other groups - have supported Trump more than Hispanic women, and in some cases, in contrast to members of their own families.A recent Pew survey showed 67% of Hispanic women and 59% of Hispanic men supporting Biden. Similarly, Hispanic women were 9 percentage points more likely to vote for Democrats than Hispanic men in 2018, according to AP VoteCast data. The nagging divide highlights the defining role that gender, maybe even more than race could have in the election.To explain the gender gap, Geraldo Cadava - a historian at Northwestern University and author of "The Hispanic Republican: The Shaping of an American Political Identity, from Nixon to Trump" - points to trends in the U.S. workforce. Latinos made up nearly 21% of male-dominated federal law enforcement agencies in 2016 such as Customs and Border Protection, which is almost 40% Latino, according to Justice Department data. Latino men are a growing share of local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military, he said, which all lean Republican. And in recent years, more Hispanic women have graduated from college than men.Cadava sees the ground maintained by the GOP with Latino voters under Trump as key to the party's future, whatever the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. But as Latinos near a fifth of the U.S. population, he said, clinching the "usual 25 to 33%" of the Hispanic vote will be a losing game. "That math, just at some point isn't going to work in your favor."Throughout the campaign, some Republicans and Democrats have pointed to Trump's brash masculinity - central to his appeal to men of all groups - to explain his pull with Latino men, likening his style to so-called machismo culture."Latinos like a strong leader. They don't like somebody who's apologizing, they don't like people who waffle," said Jesse Romero, an advisory board member of Catholics for Trump. "They're used to strong men, period."But many U.S.-born Latinos, projected by Pew to be the largest non-white voting group in the election, have few cultural ties to Latin America or its leaders and balk at being described as a monolithic bloc - given the vastly different cultures and migration histories of 60.6 million people.A Pew survey in early October showed Biden led Trump, but by a narrower margin, among Hispanic voters across nine states they considered battlegrounds: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Hispanic voters in Florida lean more Republican than Hispanic voters nationally, largely driven by Cuban Americans and Venezuelan exiles in the state. In 2018, AP VoteCast showed 44% of Hispanic voters in Florida voted for Republicans, compared with 32% nationwide. Fifty-six percent of Cuban voters in Florida backed Republicans, while 56% of other Hispanic voters in the state backed Democrats.Targeting these Latino men in the election's home stretch, the Mi Familia Vota group last week launched a $1.4 million digital ad campaign in key states including Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The voting organization has worked to turn out the Latino vote against Trump.In one 30-second Spanish-language ad, a soccer commentator narrates the losses Latino men have faced in healthcare and jobs under Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic."The message is clear. We're talking about how Trump has failed us," Eduardo Sainz, the organization's Arizona director said. In Arizona, where polls show Biden with a narrow lead, Mi Familia Vota has registered 185,000 new Hispanic voters, he said. Sainz estimates 60% have been women and 40% men.The gender gap tends to benefit Democrats as Hispanic women have voted in some recent elections at higher rates than men. Sainz acknowledged that Trump's lasting appeal among some Latino men has worried Democrats and puzzled others, but his group has found that women often have the last word."Latina women have high influence in our households."Since mid-October, major GOP campaign committees have ordered TV and radio ads protecting Republican-held seats topping $4 million for Arizona Sen. Martha McSally. This is McSally's second bid for Senate in as many years, and some of the dynamics that hurt her in that 2018 race are at play again this year. The former congresswoman, who was appointed to the open seat after losing last time, is still struggling to simultaneously appeal to Trump supporters and the suburban voters -- especially women -- who dislike him.The difference this year is that Trump is on the ballot with her. Depending on how he does in Arizona, that could give McSally a boost. But with Biden having an edge in several recent polls of the state, Trump could also drag her down. She's facing a well-funded opponent in Democrat Mark Kelly, a NASA astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.Kelly led McSally 52% to 42% among registered voters in a Monmouth University poll from mid-October, a widening of his 6-point advantage from the same pollster in September. Underscoring McSally's problem: Nearly half of Arizona voters said she had been too supportive of the President -- and that was even higher among independents -- compared with 38% of voters who said she's given him the right amount of support.Four years ago, residents in the Grand Canyon State narrowly defeated an initiative to legalize recreational cannabis. It failed by fewer than 67,100 votes, with 51.3% of voters saying no.The 2016 measure was hotly contested, attracting a combined $13 million from high-profile donors such as soap company Dr. Bronner's, which was in favor of the measure, and opponents such as billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, tire retailer Discount Tire, and pharmaceutical company Insys.This time around, the backers of the recreational cannabis initiative include some of the biggest names in the US cannabis business -- an industry that has matured significantly during the past four years. State election finance records show that contributors supporting Proposition 207 include multi-state cannabis producers and retailers such as the Tempe, Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation and firms such as Curaleaf and Cresco Labs, which have cultivation and retail operations in Arizona's medical cannabis industry.Still in staunch opposition are Governor Doug Ducey, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national organization that opposes the legalization and commercialization of cannabis.For the most part, Proposition 207 is structured similarly to 2016's measure. It would allow adults 21 years and older to possess, consume or transfer up to 1 ounce of cannabis and create a regulatory system for the products' cultivation and sale. Some key differences with the new measure include the addition of social equity provisions and criminal justice reforms such as record expungement.According to estimates from industry publication Marijuana Business Daily, recreational sales in Arizona could total $700 million to $760 million by 2024.Voters in four states from different regions of the country could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, and a sweep would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation's deep political divide.The Nov. 3 contests in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana will shape policies in those states while the battle for control of Congress and the White House could determine whether marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.Already, most Americans live in states where marijuana is legal in some form and 11 now have fully legalized the drug for adults - Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.The cannabis initiatives will draw voters to the polls who could influence other races, including the tight U.S. Senate battle in Arizona.In Colorado, one supporter of legal cannabis could lose his seat. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who is struggling in an increasingly Democratic state where some in the industry have lost faith in his ability to get things done in Washington.Despite the spread of legalization in states and a largely hands-off approach under President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate has blocked cannabis reform, so under federal law marijuana remains illegal and in the same class as heroin or LSD. That has discouraged major banks from doing business with marijuana businesses, which also were left out in the coronavirus relief packages."Change doesn't come from Washington, but to Washington," said Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project. "States are sending a clear message to the federal government that their constituencies want to see cannabis legalization."The presidential election could also influence federal marijuana policy, though the issue has been largely forgotten in a campaign dominated by the pandemic, health care and the nation's wounded economy.Trump's position remains somewhat opaque. He has said he is inclined to support bipartisan efforts to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana but hasn't established a clear position on broader legalization. He's appointed attorneys general who loath marijuana, but his administration has not launched crackdowns against businesses in states where pot is legal.Joe Biden has said he would decriminalize - but not legalize - the use of marijuana, while expunging all prior cannabis use convictions and ending jail time for drug use alone. But legalization advocates recall with disgust that he was a leading Senate supporter of a 1994 crime bill that sent droves of minor drug offenders to prison.Even if there are lingering doubts about Biden, the Democratic Party is clearly more welcoming to cannabis reform, especially its progressive wing. Vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California has said making pot legal at the federal level is the "smart thing to do."Familiar arguments are playing out across the states.Opponents fear children will be lured into use, roads will become drag strips for stoned drivers and widespread consumption will spike health care costs.Those backing legalization point out the market is already here, though in many cases still thriving underground, and argue that products should be tested for safety. Legal sales would mean tax money for education and other services, and social-justice issues are also in play, after decades of enforcement during the war on drugs.An added push this year could come from the virus-damaged economy - states are strapped for cash and legalized cannabis holds out the promise of a tax windfall. One Arizona estimate predicts $255 million a year would eventually flow for state and local governments, in Montana, $50 million.Despite the pandemic and challenges including heavy taxes and regulation, marijuana sales are climbing. Arcview Market Research/BDSA expects U.S. sales to climb to $16.3 billion this year, up from $12.4 billion in 2019.The Arizona measure known as Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce or a smaller quantity of concentrates, allow for sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants. Retail sales could start in May. State voters narrowly rejected a previous legalization effort in 2016.Arizona Democrats are targeting one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts with a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against a wounded GOP incumbent with a slimmer-than-normal bank account as they look to extend their control of the congressional delegation in the shifting battleground state.The party makeup of Arizona's congressional delegation has been remarkably stable for the past decade, with only the 2nd District flipping between Republican and Democratic control since the addition of the 9th district after the 2010 census. Democrats currently occupy five of the nine seats.Democrats hope to change that this year with Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, who is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.While Arizona has been shifting from solid red to purple, Schweikert seems especially vulnerable after he admitted to a series of ethics violations in July and earned a rare unanimous reprimand from his House colleagues."People understand that they deserve somebody better than what they have," Tipirneni said. "He has not gone to D.C. and represented them - in fact he has fought against the issues that really matter to the families of the 6th District - and on top of it he has shown himself to be completely unethical and lacking integrity."Arizona's 6th District was once solidly red, but the Cook Political Report, which rates congressional districts by competitiveness, has moved it from leans Republican to a toss-up. Schweikert has easily won the past four elections, by 25 percentage points in all but 2018, when he beat another Democrat by 10 points.Chuck Coughlin, a longtime Republican political consultant, said Schweikert may be in trouble this time."I think he's vulnerable, based upon the cycle and the turnout," Coughlin said. "There's a significant heightened amount of enthusiasm among Democrats, coupled with I believe a disconnect with Schweikert because of his problems."Little change is likely among Arizona's other eight congressional districts, although that doesn't mean there's a shortage of challengers going after incumbents from both parties that could flip another seat.Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran, who represents the sprawling 1st District that runs from Flagstaff east to the Navajo Nation and then south to take in parts of the suburbs north of Tucson, faces a strong challenge from Republican Tiffany Shedd, an Eloy farmer and attorney. That race is the only Democratic seat Cook rates as lean rather than likely Democratic.In the 6th District race, Tipirneni has raised about $5 million as of Oct. 1, well above Schweikert's $1.9 million. She entered the final four weeks of the campaign with $1.5 million on hand to close the deal, compared with the less than $550,000 in the Republican's account. Outside groups have joined in, backing both candidates.She's used her cash to pound him on his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and raise concerns about his backing of Social Security and Medicare, which she says Republicans have endangered. And she notes that most of her fundraising has come from individual donors, while her opponent has taken corporate PAC money she disdains."His voting record time and time again shows he voted in line with his lobbyist pals, with his corporate party donors and with his party leaders, not with the families of the 6th District," she said. "The proof is in the record."Schweikert says Tipirneni is just wrong for the district and that he remains confident he will pull out a victory."Look, say it any way you want to, but my Democrat opponent is not a good fit for the district," he said. "Where she is on tax and spend, Green New Deal, socialized medicine, all those things, she's just a bad fit."And Schweikert said he retains solid support in a district he knows well, and that he notes Tipirneni doesn't even live in."It's a combination of a couple things - we've been very successful at helping the district - everything from the PPP loans, to bringing jobs to the community, to being somebody who actually truly advocates for the community and knows it well," Schweikert said. "And the simple fact is, on the issues we align very well with the community."Tipirneni said the swing toward Democrats in the district - seen in other suburban areas nationally and in Arizona - is telling."We brought it from likely to lean to a toss-up - that didn't happen by chance," she said. "Otherwise this should have been in the bag for him, right? Nobody thought this was even a competitive district. It's competitive because he is entirely ineffective as a representative. He's failed time and time again and he lacks integrity. He's unethical."Schweikert isn't overly worried."It may be closer than we'd like but everything looks like we'll be fine," Schweikert said.In the other three heavily Republican districts - the 4th, 5th, and 8th, GOP incumbents appear poised to cruise to victory. Rep. Paul Gosar is being challenged by Delina Disanto for the 4th District seat, Rep. Andy Biggs is being challenged a second time by Joan Greene in the 5th District, and Rep. Debbie Lesko faces Michael Muscato in the 8th District.The same is true for four of the five districts now held by Democrats. In the 2nd, held by Ann Kirkpatrick, Republican Brandon Martin is underfunded in his effort to take the once-competitive district. Rep. Raul Grijalva is seeking a 10th term in the 3rd District and being challenged by Daniel Wood. Joshua Barnett is facing an uphill fight against Rep. Ruben Gallego in the 7th District and Rep. Greg Stanton faces Dave Giles in the 9th District.