Broad Street Run sets date for 2022 race in Philadelphia

The race was canceled amid the pandemic in 2020 and moved to October in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A springtime tradition in Philadelphia will once again happen in the spring.

Officials announced on Monday that the Broad Street Run will return to the first Sunday in May this year.

It was canceled amid the pandemic in 2020 and moved to October in 2021.

But representatives from Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia Parks & Rec have announced May 1 as the date for the 2022 run.

Registration for the 10-mile race will open in early February.



There was no word on any COVID-related changes for this year's race.

For the 2021 race, all in-person runners were required to show proof of vaccination.
