Broad Street Run 2023 lottery registration is now open

Runners will be notified of their lottery status the week of Feb. 19.

The 10-mile race is being held one week earlier than usual this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Registration is now open for this year's Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The lottery for one of the limited 40,000 spots opened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Runners will be notified of their lottery status the week of Feb. 19.

The 10-mile race is being held one week earlier than usual this year, on Sunday, April 30.

This year's race is back to its full capacity of runners for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Race organizers also said that pandemic restrictions are over.

You do not need to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask at the start line.

The finish line is also changing.

This year's race will end at the K Lot near Lincoln Financial Field.

Organizers say kids events and post-race activities will return this year, and families are welcome at the finish line.

There will be no virtual race option for 2023.

Click here to register.