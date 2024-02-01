2024 Broad Street Run lottery registration now open

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Registration for the 2024 Broad Street Run lottery is now open.

It costs $65 to secure a spot in the lottery for the run, which is America's largest 10-miler.

Registration for the Broad Street Run, tenured runners, corporate teams and club teams ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 15.

Runners will be notified the week of February 19 if they have secured a race bib through the lottery.

Organizers hope to enter 40,000 runners.

The Broad Street Run is on May 5.

for more information or to register for the lottery, visit the Broad Street Run website.