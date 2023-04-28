Runners prepare for rainy Broad Street Run; 6abc shares tips ahead of the race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run takes place on Sunday, and it is the nation's largest 10-mile race.

Friday is 'bib day,' an exciting day for the many athletes who have been preparing for the race.

Though last year's run was bright and cheery, this year runners should be prepared to race in the rain.

"This is probably like the fifth time it's been raining in the Broad Street Run," said Romarc Marcos from Chinatown.

So in preparation for the big event, 6abc collected tips and tricks for running the in rain.

"Probably just get a trash bag or something and just run in that," was Marcos' advice.

"Don't focus on the rain, focus on your goal, your breathing, on why you're actually doing the Broad Street Run," added Tiffany Presson from West Oak Lane.

Volunteers are at the ready as they pull out their bright blue bibs.

"We see people from Canada, we see people from Alaska, we see people from all over the place to come to this event," said Michael Jackson from Horsham.

For the 44th annual race through the main artery of Philadelphia, roughly 36,000 runners will lace up and participate.

This year, prize categories will include male, female and non-binary racers.

Broad Street Run veterans are looking forward to those who join them on the sidelines, the crowds that come out in support.

"I always give them a wave and make sure that they see me to make sure they know we appreciate them," said Simon Varley from Glenn Mills.

"It It just encompasses everything Philly. It's like a big celebration, everyone's invited," added Bee Reed from Center City.

The race starts at 8 a.m. in North Philadelphia and will end in the stadium complex on 11th Street between the Wells Fargo Center and the Linc.

Here's one last tip from 6abc to any runners out there: now is the time to start hydrating!