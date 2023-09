Puerto Rican Day Parade 2023 set to march through Philadelphia on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain or shine, the 2023 Puerto Rican Day Parade will march through the heart of Philadelphia on Sunday.

There will be music, dance, and fun as people celebrate Latino culture and heritage.

6abc's Alyana Gomez and Ilya Garcia from Univision will host the parade.

You can watch it on 6abc and also wherever you stream us!