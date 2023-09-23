Here's what to know ahead of the 2023 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Philadelphia

Puerto Rican Day Parade 2023 set to march through Philadelphia on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain or shine, the 2023 Puerto Rican Day Parade will march through the heart of Philadelphia on Sunday!

There will be music, dancing, activities, and more as people celebrate Latino culture and heritage.

6abc's own Alyana Gomez and Ilya Garcia from Univision will host the parade.

Spectators can watch right here on 6abc.com or anywhere you stream 6abc starting at 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

For those who are attending in person, here's everything you need to know ahead of the parade:

EVENT OVERVIEW

The Puerto Rican Day Parade is one of the city's oldest and largest outdoor events honoring Puerto Rican and Latino culture.

The parade will begin at noon and end at 3 p.m.

According to the event's website, approximately 1,500 people will march and about 5,000 people will be spectating.

The theme for this year's parade is, "A Celebration of Latino Culture in the Heart of the City."

Anyone in attendance can expect an array of vendors, floats, musicians, artists, and more.

TRANSPORTATION & LOCATION

The Puerto Rican Day Parade takes place along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

There will be various festivities all along the roadway between 8th Street and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

To get to the event, there are several SEPTA transit stops nearby.

Some of those stops include the Regional Rail's Suburban Station at 16th Street, the 15th Street subway stop on the Market-Frankford Line, the 15th Street trolley stop, and plenty of bus routes.

For anyone taking a bus route, be wary of street detours.

Another transportation option would be biking. Indego Bike Share offers docking stations all around the area.