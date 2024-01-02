Flipping the page from Jim Kenny to Cherelle Parker and from 2023 to 2024 in Philly

The panel looked at the Mayoral transition from Jim Kenney to Cherelle Parker, hopes and challenges for the City and 2024 election predictions.

The panel looked at the Mayoral transition from Jim Kenney to Cherelle Parker, hopes and challenges for the City and 2024 election predictions.

The panel looked at the Mayoral transition from Jim Kenney to Cherelle Parker, hopes and challenges for the City and 2024 election predictions.

The panel looked at the Mayoral transition from Jim Kenney to Cherelle Parker, hopes and challenges for the City and 2024 election predictions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards and the panel wrap up 2023 and look ahead to what 2024 has in store for the Philadelphia area.

The panel looked at the end of the Jim Kenney administration and what to expect from the upcoming Cherelle Parker years, the future hopes and challenges for Center City, and what we may or may not see in the 2024 elections.

They also discussed the big trends that will impact all of us in the new year, including AI, the dramatic medical developments to treat weight loss, and whether we as a society can disagree, but in an agreeable manner.

Get the Inside Story with Ajay Raju, Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey and Sharmain Matlock Turner