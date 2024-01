CHOP, charity and cars come together at the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 1986 the Black Tie Tailgate Gala at the Philadelphia Auto Show has raised more than $10 million for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The partnership between the hospital and the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia has contributed to groundbreaking work at the hospital and impactful changes for the doctors and nurses who work there.

And that is just part of the charitable impact the More Than Auto Dealers Association takes part in throughout the year.