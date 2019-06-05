24-year-old Bucks Co. fugitive caught in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wanted fugitive is under arrest following a tense standoff in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.Around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshals were in pursuit of a Mercedes Benz driven by the 24-year-old fugitive.Authorities say the fugitive abandoned the vehicle and fled into an apartment on the 9900 block of Haldeman Avenue.It turned into a barricade situation.An Action News viewer recorded the moment the SWAT team escorted the man out of the apartment complex just before 8 p.m.The 24-year-old was wanted on aggravated assault charges in Upper Southampton, Bucks County.