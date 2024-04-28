27th Annual Gift of Life 'Donor Dash' held at Navy Yard

The annual event raises money and awareness in support of organ donation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Gift of Life Donor Dash was held Sunday morning at the Navy Yard.

This year, Gift of Life is celebrating its 50th year serving the region.

More than 15,000 people were expected to participate.

"It's so important to raise awareness for donations, we had over 100,000 patients still awaiting transplants, over 5,000 in our area. Raising awareness and showing success of transplants is really an important thing for us today," said President & CEO of the Gift of Life program, Rick Hasz.

Among the participants was John Paul Cavalieri.

"It was amazing. I did 3k last year and had a goal to do 5k this year. In honor of my donor, Jack Sinnott," said John Paul Cavalieri.

He suffered an electrical shock while at work in 2019, but never fully recovered.

He received a life-saving heart transplant in 2022 from 22-year-old Jack Sinnott.

Sinnott's mother came to support.

"He's a big inspiration. He just keeps giving back and showing his appreciation for Jack. Jack was a great human being and did a lot in his short years. John Paul is carrying the torch," said Cherie Sinnott, from Safety Harbor, Florida.

Participants were able to run a 10k or 5k, or a walk in the 3k.

Organizers say the Donor Dash raised more than $650,000 this year.

This was the 27th year for the event.