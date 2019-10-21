3 charged for embezzling money from over 100 senior citizens in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three court-appointed guardians are accused of embezzling more than $1 million from over 100 senior citizens.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office charged 58-year-old Gloria Byers, her sister, 70-year-old Caroline Collins, and Caroline's husband, 59-year-old Keith Collins, with multiple felony counts of theft.



The victims were all over the age of 60.

Investigators say the suspects used a shell company and a local church to launder the stolen money.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countymedia boroughembezzlementmoney laundering
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
More TOP STORIES News