3 dead, 1 missing after vehicle plunges into Delaware canal: Police

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people have died and a child remains unaccounted for after a vehicle plunged into a Delaware canal on Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

It happened around 9:41 a.m. on the southside of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal roughly 1 mile west of William V Roth Jr. Bridge.

Police confirm three males, including an 18-year-old driver, a 16-year-old and 12-year-old passenger, were all pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old boy remains missing.

Police say a 16-year-old girl survived the crash. Delaware State Police say the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and saved the 16-year-old girl. He then went back to save the others but he died in the process. They are calling him a hero.





It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water.

The 16-year-old and 12-year-old victim were both located inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the water just after 6 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the driver to go into the canal.

One family member tells Action News they are trying to piece together what happened.

"He made a wrong turn. He made a wrong turn and then something must have happened when he was turning around and they ended up in the water," said Rudolph Jones.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8486.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Community continues search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
Chunk the groundhog! Vegetable thief caught in the act
Show More
NFL quarterback fined for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
Defense dominates, Eagles rout Jets 31-6
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
AccuWeather: Lack of sun this week
More TOP STORIES News