School bus, 2 vehicles involved in serious crash in New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey -- Three people were injured in a serious accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Washington Valley Road near Blossom Drive.

Officials say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

NewsCopter 7 video showed the bus and a dark-colored SUV collided. A second vehicle was off the road a short distance from the accident scene and appeared to have been T-boned.

The driver of one of the vehicles remained trapped for more than an hour after the crash.

Three others in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, officials said.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The crash remains under investigation.

