3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Three people were injured during a house fire Wednesday in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.
Heavy flames were showing throughout the building when firefighters arrived around 7 a.m.
Fire officials say one person was injured when the porch collapsed.
Another person was injured after jumping from a second story window.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
