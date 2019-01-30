3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park

3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people were injured during a house fire Wednesday in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.

Heavy flames were showing throughout the building when firefighters arrived around 7 a.m.

Fire officials say one person was injured when the porch collapsed.

Another person was injured after jumping from a second story window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
