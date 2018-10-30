A burst of violence Monday night in Philadelphia killed three people in separate incidents across the city all within the span of an hour.Officers were called to the 4700 block of North 11th Street for a report of a shooting around 6:04 p.m.There, officers found 20-year-old Tony Pitts, of the 1200 block of Sanger Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police say Pitts was sitting inside a car with a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an unknown fourth male when the gunman, only described as a male dressed in black, walked up and began firing.The teens were both struck and are hospitalized in stable condition.There was no word on the condition of the fourth male.Just one minute later, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Tucker Street.That's where they found Tucker Street resident Michael Gaffney, 24, suffering a gunshot wound to the head.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.The suspect is described as a woman in her 20's.Then, just before 7 p.m., police were called to the 5400 block of Euclid Street to find a 29-year-old man lying between two vehicles.The victim, identified as Durrell Miller of the 5300 block of Berks Street, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m.There was no suspect description available.Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the department's homicide unit was, "Kind of busy after a very quiet weekend.""We've got to do more, got to do better," Ross added.------