Philadelphia police search for 3 suspects wanted for carjacking in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said three people involved in a carjacking crashed into two parked cars in Philadelphia's Kensington section then ditched the vehicle and ran off.The crash happened just before midnight Thursday at Rorer and East Clearfield streets.Police believe the armed thieves are connected to another carjacking at E Street and Indiana Avenue a few minutes earlier.No injuries were reported.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.