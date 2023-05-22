Philadelphia police investigate suspected drowning death of 3-year-old girl

There is no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a toddler that appears to be a case of drowning.

First responders were called to the 600 block of Lawler Place in the Somerton neighborhood of the city just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials said a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive at the scene after she had fallen into a pool.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

Police have also not released the girl's identity.