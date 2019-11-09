stabbing

30-year-old man arrested in fatal Fox Chase stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in Fox Chase.

Sources told Action News 30-year-old Arthur Caesar has been arrested in the death of Jill Millman. Police believe the two were in a relationship.

Millman was found by her mother, stabbed to death inside a Fox Chase home on Wednesday.

Millman's mother, Beth Ann Weinstein-Rubenstein, said she stopped by the house to feed Jill's animals thinking her daughter was at work.



"And then, I went up the steps and the bathroom light was on. I couldn't understand why the light was on, and there she was laying on the floor. I thought she slipped out of the shower," Weinstein-Rubenstein said.

Philadelphia police broke the news to the family and said someone stabbed Jill several times in the back.

The family said they are trying to make sense of it all, thinking maybe someone misunderstood Jill's personality.



"Jill was on the spectrum. Jill had autism and she had some other developmental delays and sometimes people with autism...a lot of people don't understand," Weinstein-Rubenstein said.

Jill pursued her dreams and worked as a prep cook at The Dining Car on Frankford Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
