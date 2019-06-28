3,942 unsafe tires seized at Port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal agents announced the seizure of nearly 4,000 tires on Wednesday that didn't meet safety standards.

They were being shipped from China to a business in Western Pennsylvania and intercepted at the Port by Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officers.

Upon inspection, authorities determined that 3,942 trailer and mobile home tires worth $140,000 violated federal motor vehicle safety standards and regulations.

The tires lacked markings that convey important safety and use information for consumers, as well as brand identification that can be used in the event of a recall.
