Police have released a photo of the vehicle of interest in the killing of 37-year-old youth football coach, Joseph Jones.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Joseph Jones at a youth football practice in Millville, New Jersey.Jones was shot on August 9 while sitting inside a car outside of Lakeside Middle School.On Thursday, prosecutors announced that Eugene Cosby, 42, of Malaga and Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland, were arrested and charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.Genca Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga and Tyrell Hart, 22, of Vineland, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, hindering apprehension, obstruction and two counts of false reports to law enforcement."This homicide was particularly unsettling because it was committed in broad daylight at a football practice field in front of numerous children," said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRac. "It is my hope that these arrests assure the victim's family, the children and parents of the Millville Midget Football League and the greater community that law enforcement will do all in its power to bring those we allege are responsible to justice."According to witnesses, on the night of the shooting the Millville youth football league had just wrapped up practice behind the school when it happened.Jenna Ackley was one of the many parents picking up her son."He comes across the parking lot and as he's walking towards my car we hear 'bang bang bang bang.' And my son gets all scared and he starts running towards the car and I'm like 'What? That's not gunfire!"It turns out it was gunfire.Ackley says there might have about 200 people around the parking lot and fields when it happened, and they all started running for cover."I see everyone running and I hear one of the other coaches say, 'Hey down get down!' And my son is like 'Mommy, mommy let's get in the car, let's go home," Ackley said.In the days following the shooting, the Millville Youth Football Facebook page posted a message saying "RIP Coach Jones! Please keep his family, friends and his players in your thoughts and prayers!"Though league officials say he was not an official coach, Jones was known for coaching in various other Millville youth sport leagues.League officials say Jones was there to watch his son practice that night.------