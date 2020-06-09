crime

4 arrested in shooting death of Chester 13-year-old

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the May 3 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Chester, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said Ny'Ques Farlow-Davis, 13, was shot multiple times at about 2:20 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 20th Street on May 3.

Witnesses told police the 13-year-old boy was running through yards and hopping fences in an attempt to flee the shooter.

The teen was taken to Alfred I Dupont Hospital, but died a day later.

Tavon Starkey, 23, Keyonte Watkins, 23, Danielle Showell, 30, and Sulayman Womack, 22, have been charged with 1st degree murder and related offenses in connection with the shooting, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycrimeshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
5 injured, including 11-year-old, in Chester drive-by shooting: Police
Woman arrested after Philly officer struck by vehicle during unrest
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy lifts stay-at-home order for NJ, raises gathering limits
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
Teenager sought after fatally shooting girlfriend's father: Police
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Dash-cam video released in fatal police shooting of unarmed black man
Jenkins to Philly grads: 'You get to decide the life you want to have'
Whale hits boat, tosses 2 overboard in NJ
Show More
Woman arrested after Philly officer struck by vehicle during unrest
Teen killed, at least 18 shots fired in Lawndale: Police
1 dead in Route 202 crash in Lower Gwynedd
Body of man found along Schuylkill River in SW Philly
Dunkin' is hiring 25K workers as restaurants reopen
More TOP STORIES News