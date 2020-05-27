crime

4 people shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near 8th and Somerset streets.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Another 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old man are all stable after suffering gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Investigator said 21 shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS
