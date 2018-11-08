Closed Captioning Concerns for 6abc/WPVI-TV

IMMEDIATE CONTACT INFORMATION
PHONE: 215-871-1228 - Telephone number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.
FAX: 215-581-5758 - Fax number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.
EMAIL: WPVI-TV.ClosedCaptioning@abc.com - Email address for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.
WRITTEN COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION
Anika Hawkins
Director, Community Affairs
WPVI-TV/6abc
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa 19131