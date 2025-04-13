24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Police investigating potential arson at Governor's residence in Harrisburg

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, April 13, 2025 2:38PM
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State police are investigating a fire at the Governor's residence in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Crews responded to the scene on North Front Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a fire.

Fire crews were able to successfully put out the flames, though it left behind a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence.

The Governor and his family were present in a different part of the residence at the time of the fire.

They were evacuated safely and were not injured.

Though the investigation is ongoing, State Police say they are prepared to say that this was an act of arson.

Police remain on scene to continue the investigation.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 through PSP Tips for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to called 1-800-4PA TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
