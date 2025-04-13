38th Annual All Star Labor Classic raises more than 200k for local charity

Members of Philadelphia's Building Trades returned to the basketball courts for their 38th Annual All-Star Labor Classic.

The event held at Holy Family University in Northeast Philadelphia featured some of the region's best male and female high school basketball players, the leaders of the Philadelphia Building Trades unions, and members of the local media.

"We're really proud of this. 38 years we've been doing it. We've raised well over 4 million dollars for local charities," said Business Manager, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, Ryan N. Boyer.

This year, the Trades' designated charity partner was the Superhero Project.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders were there to help present a $228,000 donation to the organization that provides free assistance to parents of prematurely born infants and newborns facing other medical challenges.

This year's charity recipient was 10-month-old, John Walsh.

"It's been exactly a year since we found out John wasn't going to be healthy when he was born exactly, and we didn't even know he would be here at all," said Lauren Walsh.

Born at 32 weeks and weighing 1 pound 15 ounces, John spent 61 days in the NICU.

His mother says The Superhero Project's patented "Angel Eye Camera" technology allowed them to see him in the ICU when she couldn't physically be by his side.

She's now working to raise awareness about the program.

"We are the region. This is who we are. We give back. When you're thinking about building stuff, we like to build community as well," said Boyer.

Boyer says that while it's still an intense matchup, it's less about who wins and more about how much money they raise for a good cause.

Additionally, every participating high school senior will receive a $500 college scholarship.