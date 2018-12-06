Check back here as more nominations are announced.
The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe in At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman in Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike in A Private War
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron in Tully
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Christian Bale in Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"All The Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl the in the Movies" from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Julia Roberts in Homecoming
Keri Russell in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Stephan James in Homecoming
Richard Madden in Bodyguard
Billy Porter in Pose
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Allison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing in Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television