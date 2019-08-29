5 in custody after shots fired at Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers came under fire late Wednesday night while on a narcotics investigation in North Philadelphia.The two plainclothes police officers said they witnessed the beginnings of a drug deal while parked near the intersection of Oakdale and Warnock streets just before midnight.The officers said they believe at least three shots were fired at them while they were sitting in an unmarked car.According to officials, the officers spotted the suspected gunman go inside a home near the intersection.Police called for the SWAT team and negotiators who quickly arrived on the scene.After some time, four men and one woman came out of the home and were taken into custody.It was not clear if any of those people are the suspected gunman.SWAT officers did not find any weapons inside of the home.Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "There was time to hide any weapons and Central Detectives is going to search the property with a search warrant."The two plainclothes officers were not injured in the incident.