5 juveniles, 1 adult hurt in North Hanover Township crash

NORTH HANOVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least six people were hurt, including five juveniles after a collision in South Jersey on Tuesday, authorities confirm to Action News.It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jacobstown New Egypt and Meany roads in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.Chopper 6 was over the wreck after an SUV and sedan collided.North Hanover Township police say one juvenile was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. There is no immediate word on the victim's condition.Four other juveniles, who were also in the vehicle, were also hospitalized, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, said police.A woman in her 60s, who was in another vehicle, was also injured in the crash. She was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police are still working to determine what caused the collision.