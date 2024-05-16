Philadelphia Ride of Silence honors bicyclists killed amid push for more safety funding

The coalition of organizations is calling on the city to continue investing in the Vision Zero plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of bicyclists joined together in Center City Wednesday to honor the lives of riders who were killed while cycling in the Delaware Valley.

Rainy weather didn't stop them from taking part in the 20th annual Philadelphia Ride of Silence Wednesday. They traveled from City Hall to the Art Museum steps with the goal of honoring 14 bicyclists killed over the last 12 months.

Members of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia spoke during the event and displayed a sign reading, "No More Bicycle Deaths."

"You should be able to ride safely wherever you go in the area. And of course, as cyclists, we have a responsibility to also respect other people as well," said Ray Scheinfeld, of Philly Ride of Silence.

The coalition of organizations is calling on the city to continue investing in the Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths by making design changes, educating people and increasing traffic enforcement.

Some cyclists say it's concerning that less funding is in the proposed budget despite increases over the last three years.

"Bring that budget back up. Bring it back to $3 million. That's what we're asking for this year," said Nicole Brunet, Policy Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. "In order to improve safety, we need to prioritize every mode of transportation and not just the driver."

Coalition members said initiatives like the Philadelphia Parking Authority's bicycle patrol unit are good steps forward.

As they continue raising awareness during National Bike Safety Month, they're encouraging riders to take part in National Bike to Work Day on Friday.