AccuWeather: Remaining cloudier through the weekend in the Philadelphia region

Get your latest forecast from AccuWeather.

Payton Domschke
ByPayton Domschke WPVI logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:54PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Turning warmer and brighter early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, spotty sprinkle possible. Low 59.

FRIDAY: Clouds dominate once again. A peek of sun or two can't be ruled out, but overall limited. High 72.

SATURDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a shower or two especially in the afternoon/evening. High 68.

SUNDAY: Clouds break for some sun in the afternoon. High 71.

MONDAY: Finally brighter to kick start the workweek. Some patchy clouds expected. High 75.

TUESDAY: Sunnier start becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and some clouds. A possible shower at night. High 81.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. High 81.

