AccuWeather: Remaining cloudier through the weekend in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Turning warmer and brighter early next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, spotty sprinkle possible. Low 59.
FRIDAY: Clouds dominate once again. A peek of sun or two can't be ruled out, but overall limited. High 72.
SATURDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a shower or two especially in the afternoon/evening. High 68.
SUNDAY: Clouds break for some sun in the afternoon. High 71.
MONDAY: Finally brighter to kick start the workweek. Some patchy clouds expected. High 75.
TUESDAY: Sunnier start becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and some clouds. A possible shower at night. High 81.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. High 81.