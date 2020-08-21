5 killed: Gas station, porch are scenes for Philly's latest deadly shootings

Deadly Porch Shooting

Gas Station Murder

West Philly Homicide

Brewerytown Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- Five more people were killed in the city of Philadelphia within a matter of hours Thursday night.Gunfire claimed the life of a 26-year-old man while he was sitting outside his home in West Philadelphia.It happened in the unit block of North 62nd Street just before midnight Friday.Police said the gunman opened fire from across the street and struck the victim in the back.The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.A second man was also shot in the foot.No arrests have been made.Two men were murdered during a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station.It happened on the 6200 block of North Broad Street in the city's West Oak Lane section around 11 p.m.Police said a 29-year-old man was found lying by the gas pumps suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police also found a 50-year-old man near the car wash. He had been shot in the thigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Two guns were found at the scene, along with at least 28 shell casings from three different guns.Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.Police are investigating a homicide in West Philadelphia.It happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North 46th Street.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.Philadelphia police were called to the 1400 block of North Etting Street just before 8 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.Police said a woman, about 30 years old, was shot twice in the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.A 35-year-old man was shot once in the head. He is listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.