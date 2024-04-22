5 people hit by car in Northeast Philadelphia grocery store parking lot; driver detained

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has been detained after she allegedly hit five people with her car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at a ShopRite store at Oxford Avenue and Levick Street just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The victims include four women ages 29, 45, 57 and 76. Police say the women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifth victim was a 76-year-old man who police say was not hurt.

The 46-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car was detained.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police took the woman into custody. A car with front-end damage was stopped at the scene.

There was no word on whether investigators believe the victims were hit intentionally.

Police say the woman was still being processed as of Tuesday morning.