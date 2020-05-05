Utah trooper attempting to pull over driver finds 5-year-old boy behind the wheel

(Utah Highway Patrol/Twitter)

UTAH -- A trooper in Utah who thought he was pulling over an impaired driver was shocked to realize the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the child drove his parents' car after getting mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

That is when he apparently decided to take the car to California to buy one for himself.

He only had $3 in his pocket.

"He was upset and on the verge of tears, and it was short one-word answers that he gave," Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan said. "His parents said that he had not driven before, this was the first time that he did anything like this."

Fortunately the boy did not crash the car and was not hurt.



