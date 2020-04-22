Celebrate 50th anniversary of Earth Day from home with Philadelphia Zoo, Adventure Aquarium, Academy of Natural Sciences

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, three Philadelphia area attractions are joining forces to help you celebrate at home.
Adventure Aquarium, the Philadelphia Zoo, and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will host a panel that will cover climate issues and share ways you can help the environment.
They will simultaneously stream the event live on each of their Facebook pages at 12 p.m. Wednesday:
- facebook.com/AdventureAquarium
- facebook.com/philadelphiazoo
- facebook.com/AcademyofNaturalScience
Leading up to Earth Day, Adventure Aquarium has been sharing activities on its social media channels to inform the public about the significance of the holiday. The aquarium says it will continue doing so through the weekend.
All three entities are currently shut down due to COVID-19, however, each is encouraging the community to stay active with its stay-at-home content and celebrate Earth Day with them from the comfort of their homes.
