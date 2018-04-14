6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave.: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Hunting Park Avenue at 20th Street.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, leaving all three vehicles with front-end damage.

Of the six people injured at the scene, four were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstraffic accidentcrashNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News