6 Philadelphia police officers shot; suspect surrenders after active shooter incident

Maurice Hill

Lockdown for HSC campus has been lifted. All populations must avoid the incident scene and remain south of Venango St. Allied Security and Temple Police will assist. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A standoff with a gunman has ended more than seven hours after a shooting incident that left nine Philadelphia officers injured; six of which were shot on Wednesday in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday.It started sometime around 4:30 p.m. when police attempted to serve a narcotics warrant at a home along the 3700 block of North 15th Street.Police officers had entered the house, and once in the kitchen area, located towards the rear of the residence, gunshots rang out."The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire - many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get [away] from a barrage of bullets," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.The commissioner did confirm that two police officers remained trapped inside the home. However, around 9:20 p.m. police said the officers were safely removed from the home.Multiple sources confirm to Action News the shooter is 34-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a long criminal record of drug offenses dating back to 2003. Hill surrendered just after midnight.There is now a massive police presence on the block where at least one gunman has been opening fire on the authorities positioned outside."Despite several attempts to talk to him, both on the loud speaker, on the bullhorn and on telephone, we have not been able to make contact with [the shooter] thus far," Ross said.Police cars were seen speeding toward the scene as armored vehicles and police in tactical gear converged on the street.Video showed one officer who appeared injured being taken away in a police car. Another video showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.In another video, bullets can be seen ricocheting off the pavement around police officers positioned outside the home.One woman said she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives."I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she said.Police say the six officers shot in the incident were rushed to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, there were three other officers receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. All of the officers that were shot have since been released. One officer injured in a car crash while responding to the scene of the shooting has been admitted to the hospital.Hours after the incident began, police officers were able to safely remove two women and two teenage girls from the area. It is unclear if they came from the home where the shooter is located or from a nearby residence.As the women and children were escorted to a police vehicle, one of the women said they were not injured and then spoke about the actions of police, saying officers were doing everything they could to keep them safe.Kenny Williams tells Action News his children were at a nearby day care when shots rang out. He says he got a text message from his daughter, which read: "Dad, you don't have to get us from the day care, there's been a shooting. So we're going to be here for a while.""When they said it was actually across the street from the day care - it's a parent's nightmare," he added.Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene to assist.Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus was placed on lockdown as police worked to secure the area. The lockdown has since been lifted, but university officials continue to urge everyone to avoid the area.President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.""Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those effected by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in a statement.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.---Information from ABC News and The Associated Press was used in this article.