'It's a parent's nightmare': Philadelphia father recounts call from daughter at day care during active shooter incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia father says his children were in at a nearby day care during Wednesday's active shooter incident.

Kenny Williams says he got this text from his daughter, "Dad, you don't have to get us from the day care, there's been a shooting. So we're going to be here for a while."

"When they said it was actually across the street from the day care-it's a parent's nightmare," he adds.

LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philadelphia active shooter incident

No children have been injured.

Philadelphia police say parents and guardians of Shake, Rattle & Roll Learning Center at 3625 N. Broad and Precious Babies Daycare at 1433 Erie Street and pick up their children at 3643 Germantown Ave on the bus out front.

Nine police officers have been injured, six of which were shot during an active shooter incident when officers went to serve a warrant.

